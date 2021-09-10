Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: Cloudy skies, moderate rain likely today, says IMD
delhi news

Delhi weather: Cloudy skies, moderate rain likely today, says IMD

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Representational image. (HT Archive)

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 27.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Also Read | Weak La Nina to disrupt weather pattern again

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 79. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory condition due to higher winds and clean condition in presence of a cyclone in north-west India. The cyclonic conditions will intensity and will lead to improved AQI in good to moderate due to light rainfall and cleaner air influx.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: 65 checking in

6,600 people living in city ‘forcefully evicted’ since March 2020, says report

In major rejig, 56 ACPs of Delhi Police transferred

CM Kejriwal to join Ganesh aarti at North Delhi temple
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP