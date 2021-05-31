Delhi weather: Expect thunderstorm, rain today

Delhi is likely to see thunderstorm with rain on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.2°C – two degrees below normal and the maximum temperature was 38.2°C– two degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6am stood at 96. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 101, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said, “Surface winds are strong and south southeasterly, local dust uplifting is likely. Dust storms are likely in arid regions of Rajasthan, and long-range transport of dust is likely to marginally influence Delhi AQI. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in Delhi for the next three days. AQI is forecasted to stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for tomorrow [Monday] and showers is likely to improve AQI by washing out pollutants. Moderate to satisfactory AQI is likely on June 1 and 2.