Delhi weather: IMD forecasts strong bout of rain

July is likely to end with a strong bout of rain for Delhi, with the monsoon trough shifting north once again, the weather department said on Wednesday, adding that the city is likely to see moderate rain between Thursday and Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to IMD’s forecast, Friday is likely to be the wettest of the three days, with moderate showers expected throughout the Capital.

However, the city got no rain till the evening on Wednesday, even as overcast skies kept the mercury in check, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 34.6°C. Humidity levels on the day oscillated between 65% and 87%.

RK Jenamani, scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said showers in Delhi will get stronger from Thursday, with some parts of Delhi possibly receiving heavy rain, depending on the movement of the monsoon trough.

“The trough is returning towards northern India and will spread across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, leading to widespread rainfall in this region. There had been a fall in rain activity over the last three days, since the monsoon trough shifted down towards central India,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a strong start to the month, which saw Delhi receiving 117.2mm of rain in a 24-hour period till 8.30am on July 1, there was a brief drop in rain activity in the first two weeks, before moderate spells of rainfall hit Delhi in the third week.

Safdarjung, considered Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 30mm of rainfall in a 24-hour window between July 16 and 17 and a 56.6mm spell between July 20 and 21.

Till 5.30pm on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 232.8mm of rainfall, more than the 210.6mm the city usually receives in July.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall pollution levels increased marginally in the last 24 hours, with the air quality index (AQI) touching 74 (satisfactory), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily 4pm bulletin, up from 69 on Tuesday. The AQI is likely to stay in the satisfactory range over the next three days, owing to rains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The AQI is in the lower end of the ‘satisfactory category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) is currently contributing to around 50% to PM10. For the next three days (28th, 29th, 30th) peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within the ‘satisfactory’ category due to expected light rain spells,” said Safar, a government body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON