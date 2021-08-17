Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky today
delhi news

Delhi weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky today

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 26°C while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 27.3°C and the maximum temperature was 37.4°C
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Clouds hover over the Rashtrapati Bhavan at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File photo)

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The weather office has predicted revival of rainfall from August 19 onwards.

Monsoon entered a break phase in Delhi on August 9, and the city has not received any rainfall since. Delhi last received rain on August 8.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 27.3°C and the maximum temperature was 37.4°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 134. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 121 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “With continued dry condition with no rain, and moderate ventilation, dust from western part of India and re-suspension of dust from unpaved road is causing Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with PM10 as main pollutant. With persistence of similar condition, AQI will remain in moderate category for next 2 days and after that with a shift in direction of incoming air AQI may improve.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP