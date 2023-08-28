Delhi may get light showers today but August to end in rainfall deficit

Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall in some parts of the city on Monday, though the weather department has forecast a drier spell starting Tuesday till end of this month. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), August is expected to end in a rain deficit, having received just 91.8mm of rainfall against the normal mark of 233.1mm.

People out in the rain near India Gate in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT File Photo)

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to rise in the coming days, touching 39 degrees Celsius by September 1. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was two notches above normal. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 36 degrees on Monday, before rising to 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 38 degrees by Wednesday and 39 degrees by Friday owing to strong surface winds from Rajasthan.

“The monsoon trough is still north of its normal position and hovering around the foothills. It is expected to stay there for the next five days, meaning no rain is expected in Delhi-NCR, barring an isolated spell today,” said an IMD official.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, which is around the normal for this time of the year. The minimum on Sunday was 26.9 degrees.

In the absence of substantial rain in the second half of the month, the temperature has largely been above normal. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius on August 21, making it the warmest August day in the city in four years, as compared to 38.2 degrees Celsius on August 30, 2019.

Dry winds and lack of rain are also likely to keep Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) in the ‘moderate’ category. The average AQI was recorded at 151 (moderate) at 9 am today morning. In comparison, it was 186 (moderate) at 4pm on Sunday.

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, under the ministry of earth sciences, show that Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain moderate till August 30.

