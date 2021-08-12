Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi weather: No rain likely until August 15, says IMD

The MeT has forecast mainly clear sky for Thursday and a partly cloudy sky over the next two days. There is a possibility of light rain or thunderstorm on August 16
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Dry days lie ahead of the national Capital with the monsoon entering a break phase. This means no significant rainfall is likely till at least August 15, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

So far the month has mostly been dry with just little rain on a few days.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear sky for Thursday and a partly cloudy sky over the next two days. There is a possibility of light rain or thunderstorm on August 16.

Also Read | India already recording events IPCC warned of

“There may be some light activity on August 16. However, the monsoon is likely to revive fully only from August 17 when the trough is expected to move back towards south. . At present it has shifted north to the Himalayan foothills and westerly winds have started blowing over Delhi,” said a senior IMD official.

However, the official added, once the monsoon revives, good rainfall may occur over Delhi.

“In the absence of rainfall, the temperatures are likely to remain high,” the official said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s normal.

Also, he said, that while Delhi receives its maximum monsoon rainfall during August, the second half may be able to cover for the entire month. The normal rainfall for the month is 247mm.

As per the IMD, the monsoon season lasts from June 1 to September 30.

