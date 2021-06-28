Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi weather: Partly cloudy sky with a chance of thunder, lightning today

Delhi weather today: The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was marginally lower at 26.7°C, which is two notches below the normal and maximum temperature was 38.8°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 164. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 168.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

