Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorm expected today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

Late Monday night, between 1 and 2am, thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70km/h occurred over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 25°C and the maximum temperature was 39.6°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 137. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 135 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve but remain in the moderate to satisfactory category today. The air quality is likely to remain in the satisfactory category on Wednesday. The predominant pollutant will be PM10. Although strong winds may uplift dust but rain will be favourable for better air quality for the next three to four days. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to satisfactory category over the next five days.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are strong and easterly. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in Delhi for the next three days and local dust uplifting is likely. The short-lived dust spike is likely to improve by following the rain and the washing out process. AQI is forecasted to stay in the moderate to satisfactory category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days.”