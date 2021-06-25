Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says IMD
delhi news

Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says IMD

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi is likely to see thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Light rain or drizzle has also been predicted for Saturday, as per the forecast. IMD officials said that while parts of the city might receive light to very light rain on Friday and Saturday, chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only after a week.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 28.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | IMD’s string of wrong monsoon forecasts for Delhi

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 140. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 146 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and east-north-easterly. Although ventilation is favourable for dispersion, an increase in dust long-range transport is expected for the next three days. AQI is likely to stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed

Harsh Goenka shares viral video of dog using car wash for back rubs

Customer leaves $16,000 tip at New Hampshire restaurant on a $38 bill

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP