Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorm likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Light rain or drizzle has also been predicted for Saturday, as per the forecast. IMD officials said that while parts of the city might receive light to very light rain on Friday and Saturday, chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only after a week.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 28.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 140. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 146 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and east-north-easterly. Although ventilation is favourable for dispersion, an increase in dust long-range transport is expected for the next three days. AQI is likely to stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days.”