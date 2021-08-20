Delhi weather: Rainfall likely over next five days, says IMD

After a long break of 10 days, the monsoon is expected to revive from Friday night with thundershowers likely, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD in its forecast for today had said that gradual increase in rainfall activity over northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is likely over the next five days.

The monsoon entered a break phase in Delhi on August 9 since when there has been no rainfall in the city so far.

According to MeT officials, the monsoon trough is close to Delhi, with which the moisture-laden easterly winds have already started blowing, which are likely to bring rain activity in the region. The raun and thunder activity on Friday night is expected to mark an end to the break phase while paving way for its revival.

“It has reached Haryana and some parts of Faridabad even received light rainfall on Thursday. Thundershowers are likely on Friday night while a moderate spell of rainfall is likely on August 21, which may also lead to a drop in temperatures over the weekend,” said an official.

The official added that soon after the rain spell, the maximum temperature can drop by five to six notches over the weekend.