Delhi weather: Thunderstorm, patchy rain likely today

Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied by patchy rain on Friday with showers expected to intensify from July 10— when monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi and the remaining parts of northwest India. A cloudy sky with moderate rain has been predicted for Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

“The moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal have started to establish over eastern India. It is likely to spread over northwest India, covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. The southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,” IMD said.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 40°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 30.6°C and the maximum temperature was 41.8°C, five degrees above normal, marking it a heatwave day.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 166. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 164 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and west south-westerly. Moderate AQI is forecasted for tomorrow (Saturday). A change in wind direction is likely by July 9, this is likely to bring more moisture for the Bay of Bengal, increased rainfall activity along with low dust intrusion is likely to improve AQI by July 10 to the satisfactory category. As part of the advancing monsoon over the region, cleaner air is likely in the coming days.”