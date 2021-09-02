Delhi weather today: Heavy rain in morning; waterlogging continues

Delhi saw heavy rains in several parts in the early hours of Thursday, and as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain is likely to continue till around 9am. The downpour caused partial waterlogging on some roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

For the second day in a row, people in the national capital woke up to incessant rains.

As per IMD, the national weather forecasting agency, thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas till around 9am.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 112.1mm rainfall in a span of 24 hours ending at 8.30am Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years, that inundated several areas, including the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, in knee-deep water and disrupted rain and road traffic.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 31°C.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 28.7°C and the minimum was 24°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 66. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 64.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

