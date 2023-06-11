Delhi wakes up to sudden change in weather, gets respite from scorching heat

Delhi woke up to a sudden change in weather on Sunday as the city, which had been experiencing hot and humid weather for the past few days, witnessed cloudy and windy skies and temperatures fell below 40° Celsius.

Photographers cover themselves with scarves during a hot summer afternoon, at the India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, (PTI)

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) forecast light showers and strong winds at a speed of 30-40 km/h over Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Narela, Palam, Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj, IGNOU, Ayanagar) and Narwana, Rajaund, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat,” RWFC tweeted.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Saturday hit 41.8° Celsius, which is two degrees higher than usual. The mercury crossed 40° Celsius in Delhi after nearly two weeks. The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7° Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The last time mercury was over 40°C at Safdarjung was on May 23, when it soared to 43.5°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are set to soar in the coming days. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 41°C by Sunday and 42°C by Tuesday.

“The wind direction in Delhi is largely westerly to northwesterly, meaning these are dry winds. The region will also see loo in the next seven days during this spell,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Strong winds with partly clouded skies are predicted for the next few days, however there is no forecast of rain.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 140 at 7 pm Saturday and it is expected to remain in the same range till Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhiites may get some respite from the heat by July 14.

