Delhi to get hotter. Know IMD weather forecast for next 5 days in these regions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that temperatures in Delhi are set to soar in the coming days. The weather agency has forecast drier days and clear skies ahead for the national capital. Though no heatwave warning has been issued, isolated places may face it. People make their way through a street on a hot sunny day in the old quarters of New Delhi.(AFP)

Monsoon predictions

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon will advance further into Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, northeastern states will also receive monsoon showers in the next two days.

The Met office’s extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July.

Know weather updates for next 5 days in these regions:

Northeast India:

Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely witness heavy downpour on Friday while the region will experience rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the coming week.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on Monday and Tuesday. Manipur and Mizoram will have similar weather conditions on Saturday and Monday.

South India:

Kerala and coastal Karnataka will experience heavy rains during the next three days, while similar conditions will prevail over Lakshadweep in the next two days.

Overall, the region will witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the next week.

East India:

Extremely heavy downpour lasting from Sunday to Tuesday will occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Andaman and Nicobar islands will receive significant rainfall from Friday to Sunday. The rest of India will not undergo any drastic weather changes in the coming week, IMD added.

Heatwaves

The central regions of India will witness a drop in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C in the next two days. Certain parts of Bihar will face severe heat waves from Friday till Tuesday. The region over Gangetic West Bengal will also experience similar conditions during the same days.

Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh may experience heat waves for the next three days while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh will face the same on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi weather

The national capital's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Strong surface winds during the day and very light rains are likely at night.

The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on Thursday, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

