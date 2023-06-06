Mercury hits 40°C in parts of Delhi, Loo likely over weekend

A day after overcast skies and rain kept the Capital cool, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius (°C) – four notches above the 33.7°C on Sunday. A visitor at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Monday’s high, recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is representational for Delhi, was still two degrees below the normal for this time of the year. However, parts of the city hit the 40-degree mark, with the weather stations at both Pitampura and the Sports Complex logging 40°C. It was 38.3°C in Gurugram, and 38.1°C in Noida.

The temperature is likely to only rise further in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a dry and warm spell ahead.

The Capital received no rain on Monday, with the humidity levels oscillating between 40% and 82% over a 24-hour period. Delhi’s minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 24.7°C – three degrees below normal. It was 23.8°C on Sunday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said the NCR is currently affected by a western disturbance, but the effects are weakening, and the weather system is likely to move away from the region after Tuesday. “Delhi is not expected to see rain in the coming days. While some light rain may occur in the hills, Delhi will see some clouds on Tuesday before we gradually start to see clear skies from Wednesday onwards,” he said.

Parts of northwest India, including the National Capital Region (NCR), are also likely to be hit by the Loo winds -- strong, gusty, hot, dry winds that blow during the day -- between June 9 and 11, which will likely push the mercury past the 42-degree mark in places, Met officials said.

Srivastava said strong surface winds of up to 40 kmph are expected from June 9, with the winds blowing from west to northwest India towards Delhi. “Since temperatures will be between 41 to 42 degrees from June 9 till June 11, accompanied by dry winds, Loo is also expected to prevail over parts of northwest India, including Delhi,” he said.

In terms of pollution levels, Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate zone, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166 at 4 pm on Monday. It was 171 (moderate) a day earlier. Forecasts show AQI is likely to remain moderate till Thursday.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.