Delhi: Week-long fair to promote use of single-use plastic alternatives

Ahead of a ban on 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items across the country from July 1, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said a week-long fair will be held in June to showcase startups and manufacturers developing alternative solutions.

He further said that a green startup policy will be launched soon, under which existing SUP manufacturers will receive incentives and financial aid to switch to manufacture of alternative solutions.

“A conference was convened at the Delhi Secretariat with members of 17 new start-ups and self-help groups working on different alternatives to single-use plastic, with officials from the environment department, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee), MCD and Cantonment Board all present to discuss these alternatives and its feasibility,” said Rai on Wednesday.

“To help take this ahead, the government has agreed to hold a week-long fair in the month of June where all of these start-ups and self-help groups can display SUP alternatives they have created. In addition, the government will introduce a new green startup policy for those involved in the manufacturing of single-use plastics at this fair, allowing them to enter the market of single-use plastic alternatives,” he added.

The minister also said orders have been issued to the MCD in Delhi to identify and prepare a list of shops involved in the sale of SUPs. “In future, another work project will be prepared and launched by linking these shops with start-ups working on other alternatives to single-use plastics,” he said.

The Delhi government has already announced a ban on SUP items in the Delhi secretariat from June 1.

On Wednesday, an exhibition was held at the Delhi secretariat where some startups showcased alternative solutions, including pottery, cloth items, bags made of paper and jute, and crockery made of biodegradable items.

In addition, officials said items made from recycled plastic, such as trays, vases, stands, photo frames and compostable products, were also on display.

Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, all states and union territories (UTs) are required to phase SUPs out in a planned manner, with the July 1, 2022 deadline.

Among the banned items include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks made of plastic, thermocol for decoration, plastic cutlery, plastic cigarette packs, plastic stirrers and PVC banners less than 100 microns in thickness.