Delhi winter pollution plan by September 15: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government has started preparing a winter action plan to tackle the severe air pollution that engulfs the Capital every year from November onwards. All agencies and government departments have been asked to submit suggestions to the environment department by September 7, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday after a review meeting.

His department will then share a detailed action plan by September 15, Rai said.

The first report on the functioning of the smog tower installed at Connaught Place will also be released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on September 15, allowing the government to gauge its efficacy, he said.

The meeting on Monday was attended by officials from DPCC, the environment department, development department, Delhi Cantonment Board, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, revenue department, and transport department.

The issues that will be part of the action plan include stubble burning, dust pollution, vehicular pollution, open waste burning, and industrial pollution. “The nodal agency for each key focus area has been decided,” Rai said. “This plan will play an important role in Delhi’s environmental improvement and pollution control.”

