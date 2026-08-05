Delhi: Woman jumps from 6th floor to ‘evade drug raid’

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building allegedly trying to escape a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid at her residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli’s Gandhi Colony on Monday night, said police on Tuesday. She is currently stable and undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

No FIR has been lodged in the incident, said officials.

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DCP (south) Anant Mittal said the operation was carried out after a tip was received about the presence of drugs at the residence. “She is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is currently stable.”

No FIR has been lodged in the incident, said officials.

Officials at Mehrauli police station said the raid was carried out at night. At first, when the NCB team arrived at the house,the accused tried to flush the narcotics in the bathroom. When officials tried to stop them, the woman jumped.

“She sustained injuries to her head, back and leg. The raiding team arranged medical transportation, shifting her first to Fortis Hospital, from where she was referred to AIIMS,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Two other Nigerian nationals, who were also living in the house, were arrested and the NCB team recovered 318 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of heroine.

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{{^usCountry}} Traces of cocaine were found on the walls and on the bodies of the accused. The forensic team has confirmed this, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traces of cocaine were found on the walls and on the bodies of the accused. The forensic team has confirmed this, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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In June, a 41-year-old Nigerian woman died in a similar incident at her residence in Swaroop Nagar. At the time, similarly, the woman had jumped from the balcony of her house during a police raid. No action was taken against any official.

In 2017, a 40-year-old Nigerian man also died after jumping from a 4th floor building in Chattarpur during a Special Cell drug raid.