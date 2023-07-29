Delhi woman killed for refusing marriage offer was prepping for govt job, says family

Nargis, the 23-year-old Delhi woman who was allegedly killed by a relative for turning down his marriage proposal, wanted to become financially independent and was preparing for government job examinations, her family said on Friday. Nargis had been trying to avoid Mohammad Irfan but the latter kept trying to meet her in front of her coaching centre, her elder brother said. (HT Photo)

They said the accused, Irfan (28), used to live with the family around five-six years ago but was asked to leave after he allegedly started harassing Nargis.

The victim and accused were first cousins, with their mothers as sisters. The woman was allegedly killed with an iron rod by him inside a park in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday, police said.

Her father Suljat, who works as a motor mechanic, said she was her only daughter. He has two sons. "I want justice for her," he said. "The accused should get strict punishment. We will not forgive him for what he has done."

The accused has been arrested.

Nargis' brother Sameer said, "Around six months ago, our family turned down the marriage proposal of the accused. My sister did not want to marry him. Irfan is from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and came to our house around five to six years ago. My father trained him as a mechanic."

"When he started harassing my sister, she complained to my father who scolded him and sent him to his native place. He went back to Auraiya around one-and-a-half-year ago where he started his own work. However, when his business did not work, he returned to the national capital and started living in Sangam Vihar area," Sameer said.

Ashfaq, a neighbour of the victim, said Irfan was preparing for a job in the army, but failed last year, and was currently working as a food delivery agency.

Sameer added, "He (Irfan) knew that Nargis used to go to steno coaching classes everyday. He followed her for some days and killed her inside the park on Friday. My sister was a bright student. She did her graduation in Hindi honours and was preparing for government job exams."

A family friend said Nargis' parents were not ready for the marriage as he does not have a permanent job.

Police got information around noon that a man had hit a woman in her head with an iron rod in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar and fled. The woman's body was found under a bench with her head bleeding and an iron rod lying near her.

According to police, Nargis and Irfan were in a relationship earlier and there were also talks about their marriage, but Nargis' family finally disapproved of it.

Nargis then stopped talking to Irfan, which made him even more agitated, police said.