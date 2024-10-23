Delhi: Woman murders boyfriend, then turns herself in to police

The Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for the gruesome murder of her boyfriend with whom she shared a flat in Mukundpur, outer Delhi, officers said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman on Monday afternoon hit him on the head with a grinding stone, then pummelled him with a hammer, before finally stabbing him with a knife. Police said neighbours have informed them that the couple had a tumultuous relationship, and often fought over petty issues. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Md Tawarak, 30. Police said after killing him, Munni Yadav, the accused, walked to the nearby Bhalswa Dairy police station and confessed to the murder, but alleged that she was forced to take the extreme step as Tawarak often assaulted her.

Investigators said they are probing Yadav’s claims.

Giving details of the incident, police said Yadav and Tawarak began living together in a flat in Mukundpur Part 2 in 2022. They said both had children from previous marriages — Yadav had four, while Tawarak and one.

“They had petty fights…over food, work, his lifestyle etc,” a senior officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Nidhin Valsan said Yadav told investigators that Tawarak often got drunk and beat her and her children.

“We have been told that the deceased would hit the children of the woman which enraged her. On Monday afternoon, Tawarak returned to the house after drinking and again fought with the woman. This time, the woman allegedly picked up a grinding stone and hit him in the head,” the DCP said.

Police said Yadav then rained blows on Tawarak with a hammer, before stabbing him with a knife. All this while, officers said, all five children were in the other room. She then walked to the Bhalswa Dairy police station at around 1.30pm and confessed to the murder.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Tawarak’s body sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood.

“We also recovered a grinding stone, hammer, and a knife from the ground,” the DCP said.

Police said the spot was then investigated by a crime branch team officers and the forensic science laboratory team, a case under sections of murder was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, and Yadav was arrested.