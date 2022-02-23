Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman, six others arrested from Uttar Pradesh for killing husband
delhi news

Delhi woman, six others arrested from Uttar Pradesh for killing husband

The Rohini district police said they solved the case within 24 hours and arrested the killers and the conspirators. The arrested persons were identified as the wife of the deceased, her male friend and the contract killers
Two Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, two countrymade pistols, an automatic pistol, 10 cartridges and six mobile phones used in the crime have been recovered from the arrested persons. (Representative image/Getty)
Two Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, two countrymade pistols, an automatic pistol, 10 cartridges and six mobile phones used in the crime have been recovered from the arrested persons. (Representative image/Getty)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 33-year-old woman was arrested along with six men for the conspiracy and murder of her husband using contract killers from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday, a day after the body of the man was found with a gunshot wound on the Helipad Road near Rithala on Monday morning.

The Rohini district police said they solved the case within 24 hours and arrested the killers and the conspirators. The arrested persons were identified as Seema, wife of the deceased, her male friend Gaurav Teotia (27), Rinku Panwar (22), Saurabh Chaudhary (23), Prashant (22), Vishan Kumar alias Vishnu (18) and Parvinder alias Pummy (23).

Police said Panwar, Chaudhary, Prashant and Parvinder are contract killers from Bulandshahr and they were hired by Seema and Teotia through Kumar.

Two Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, two countrymade pistols, an automatic pistol, 10 cartridges and six mobile phones used in the crime have been recovered from the arrested persons.

“Seema and Toetia hatched the conspiracy to kill her husband. They offered 4 lakh each to the five persons who executed the crime. Seema and Teotia were in a relationship for the past eight years and wanted to live together. So, they planned to get rid her husband once and for all,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out