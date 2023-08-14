Delhi woman teacher falls from auto amid iPhone snatching bid, dragged on road

A woman teacher was left with a fractured nose and injuries to other parts of her body after she fell from an auto-rickshaw while allegedly trying to save her mobile phone from motorcycle-borne snatchers in south Delhi’s Saket on Friday.

The alleged crime happened while she was returning home from her school around 3.15pm.

The victim, Yovika Chowdhary, lives in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai and works as a school teacher in Saket. The alleged crime happened while she was returning home from her school around 3.15pm.

In her complaint to the police, Chowdhary said that she had hopped on to an auto-rickshaw outside PVR in Saket and was passing through Khokha Market in Saket when two men riding a Honda Spledour motorcycle approached her from behind and tried to snatch her iPhone 13 from her hand.

Chowdhary said that she was holding her phone tightly to prevent it from snatching, and as the snatchers lunged at it, she fell out of the auto-rickshaw. The fall and the subsequent tumble left her with injuries to her nose and other body parts. The snatchers, meanwhile, took the phone from the hands of the fallen woman and sped away.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

She told the police that the snatchers appeared like men in their early 20s and were not wearing helmets.

The police have registered a case of theft, assault during a theft, and criminal act done by several persons with a common intention.

Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police (south), wasn’t immediately available for a comment on the alleged crime.