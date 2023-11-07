Delhi: Worker gets impaled by iron rod at highway construction site, out of danger

A 32-year-old man fell in a construction pit on Monday evening and was impaled by an iron rod, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The man was rushed to a hospital with the rod still stuck in his body but is stable now.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday evening at the construction site of the Saharanpur highway near Shastri Park. The man, identified as Sayed Kamel, is a resident of Dharampura in Gandhi Nagar.

“We received information on Monday at 7.21 pm that a person had fallen in the pit made for construction of highway pillar and had been impaled on an iron rod,” the police said, adding that the man was rushed to the Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

“After cutting the rod, he was admitted to the JPN hospital with a piece of rod still in his body. The rod was removed through surgery, and he is stable now,” a senior police officer said. A case has been registered over this incident.

