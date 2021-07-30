Delhi's Yamuna close to danger mark after water discharge from Haryana

The water level in the river Yamuna rose nearly up to the danger mark on Friday, following heavy rainfall and water discharge from Haryana.

The water level recorded at Delhi’s Old Yamuna Bridge at 9am was 205.26 metres, close to the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), the water level reached close to the warning mark of 204.50 metres on Thursday when the water level reached 203.74 metres at 8pm. It was 203.37 metres at 10.30am on Thursday.

Also Read | Trans-Yamuna village misses out on vaccination amid jurisdiction issues

On Friday, at 6am, the water level was recorded at 205.10 metres. At 7am, it was 205.17 metres and 205.22 metres at 8am.

The river’s water level rose after 20,485 cusecs of water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage in the Yamuna at 6am. Consequently, 20,485 cusecs was again released at 7am, while 19,056 cusecs was released at 8am.

Officials said that during the monsoon, a larger volume of water is released from the Hathinikund Barrage. This is when there is heavy rainfall in the hilly regions and the capacity of the dam has been reached.