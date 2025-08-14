Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Delhi Zoo gets 2 smooth-coated otters, 10 star tortoises from Gujarat

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 10:54 pm IST

Two smooth-coated otters arrived at Delhi Zoo from Surat Zoo after a 1,200km journey. They will undergo quarantine before being displayed.

Two smooth-coated otters arrived at the Delhi Zoo on Thursday afternoon from the Surat Zoo in Gujarat. The species was last seen at the zoo in 2004.

The pair is around 2.5 years old. (HT Photo)
Zoo officials said the two will be kept in quarantine for three to four weeks. “Otters like clear water and special ponds will be constructed for them,” said zoo director Sanjeet Kumar.

The pair, around 2.5 years old, reached the zoo in a special truck at 1pm, after a 1,200km journey across four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi — over two days.

The transporting vehicle had water tanks and ample fishes to bring them here without any stress.

Veterinary officer Abhijit Bhawal said the otters were fed species of fish including Bombay duck fish, mud fish, Indian white mullet, and Asian sea bass, while also being given rest every 200km.

Along with the otters, Delhi Zoo also received 10 star tortoises from the Surat Zoo, officials added.

