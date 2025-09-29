Delhi zoo may reopen in Oct if bird flu tests return negative

Over a month after shutting down indefinitely due to an avian influenza (bird flu) outbreak, the Delhi zoo has said it could reopen next month if fresh samples collected test negative for the virus. The zoo was closed on August 30 after bird deaths, with the last positive sample reported on September 1. The zoo was closed on August 30 after bird deaths, with the last positive sample reported on September 1. (Vipin Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said random sampling has been carried out since, with all results so far returning negative. “After the report of September 1, all subsequent samples have tested negative for bird flu. We will be sending the next batch around October 1, which will be around a month after the last positive report. Based on the results, we can consider the reopening of the zoo,” he told HT.

Kumar said the next batch of samples will be collected from both the aviary and different enclosures and sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. “If negative, we can then look at reopening the zoo fairly quickly. We will approach the competent authorities, and it should not take more than one to two days to get the requisite approvals,” he added.

To be sure, between August 28 and 31, at least 12 bird deaths were reported at the zoo. Of these, four samples tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. The dead birds included six painted storks and two black-headed ibis found in the aviary, along with four migratory painted storks that died in the zoo ponds.

This is the third closure in recent years caused by bird flu. The zoo previously shut down in 2016 and again in 2021 due to similar outbreaks. Inaugurated on November 1, 1959, the Delhi zoo currently houses 96 different species of animals.