Delhi zoo readies monsoon action plan to protect animals

The National Zoological Park has prepared a comprehensive monsoon action plan to ensure no water logging incidents are reported both inside and outside enclosures, particularly during heavy rainfall spells, officials said on Sunday. Deer at Delhi Zoo on June 9. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The zoo said the plan was finalised a few weeks ago and many changes have been implemented, including repairing critical infrastructure, desilting and clearing drainage lines, procuring additional pumps, deploying additional manpower and identifying areas prone to waterlogging.

“All our pumps have been repaired and tested. We have ordered new pumps, too,” said Delhi zoo director Sanjeet Kumar. Additional manpower will mean that staff can be deployed 24x7 to pump out water, he added. “The goal is to pump out water at the same time it rains heavily,” Kumar said, adding that enclosures have been identified where waterlogging was a concern. This includes enclosures of herbivores, primarily deer.

“Among the other measures are cleaning all moats and drainage channels, constructing new rain sheds and repairing of existing ones. We have also created soil mounds in our herbivore enclosures to give animals higher ground in case of flooding,” Kumar said. He said waterproof sheets were being used in the kraal and feeding platforms for animals.

Zoo staff will be equipped with monsoon gear such as gum boots, umbrellas and torches. “Essential medicine for the monsoon season has also been procured,” he said.

Last year, there was a two-day-long power cut at the zoo towards the end of June after waterlogging damaged a transformer. Several animal enclosures were also waterlogged last year. Typically, the monsoon reaches Delhi on June 27 but its onset is expected on June 24 this year.

“The goal is to pump out water immediately to prevent any such issues again,” Kumar said. The zoo will hold regular internal reviews and coordinate with local administration to prevent crises.

The Delhi Zoo is home to more than 1,100 animals from 95 species, including endangered ones such as the Asiatic lion, one-horned rhinoceros, and Indian wolf. It opened in 1959 and is spread across 176 acres. HT recently reported how the zoo is preparing for a multi-crore revamp focused on better animal habitats and visitor facilities such as glass walls and natural enclosures.