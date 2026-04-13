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Delhi Zoo staffer claims jackal found 'motionless', inquiry finds no evidence of death

Delhi Zoo staffer claims jackal found 'motionless', inquiry finds no evidence of death

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:24 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A suspended National Zoological Park official has claimed that a jackal was found lying "motionless and not breathing" inside a bear enclosure, contradicting the zoo authorities' inquiry report, which found no evidence of any such death.

Delhi Zoo staffer claims jackal found 'motionless', inquiry finds no evidence of death

In a written statement on Saturday submitted to the zoo director in response to disciplinary proceedings, the suspended official said the animal was recovered from a burrow in the Himalayan black bear enclosure in December last year in an apparently lifeless condition.

He claimed that the jackal had entered the enclosure on December 13, and efforts were made to trap it. During a search operation on December 18, the animal was found inside a burrow in a "motionless state" and was "not breathing" when pulled out by staff.

He further alleged that he had acted on instructions of his seniors and maintained that he had performed his duties diligently, while seeking revocation of his suspension.

However, according to the zoo administration's inquiry report dated January 12, 2026, despite search operations and monitoring, no jackal was found inside the enclosure and there was no evidence to suggest that any animal died there.

There was no immediate response available from the Zoo authority.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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