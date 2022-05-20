Delhi: 20 shops gutted in fire at Jhandewalan, none dead
New Delhi: At least 20 shops, offices and godowns and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle and toys market near Videocon Tower in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the market to douse the flames, officials said, adding the firefighting operation continued for three-and-a-half hours, while the cooling operation continued till late in the evening.
No casualty was reported from the fire spot, they said, adding that they suspected that a short-circuit may have led to the fire.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that at 2.05pm, the fire control room received a call regarding a fire at shop number 39A in the Jhandewalan cycle market. “We immediately rushed 27 fire tenders. Our firemen controlled the blaze by 5.30pm but continued the cooling operation until later. Nobody died o was injured in the fire. Nearly 20 shops, godowns and offices were gutted, though,” he said.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted about the incident. “In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far,” he wrote.
However, in the wake of the Mundka building fire that claimed 27 lives and two more fire incidents in which two people were killed in the last week, local shopkeepers panicked as soon as they saw three shops go up in flames. Many downed their shutters and rushed out to avoid any mishap, a local shopkeeper said, requesting anonymity.
Varun Kumar, the owner of a shop close to where the fire broke out, said, “There was panic around the market as the fire was first spotted in three shops and soon spread to some godowns in the basement and also to the offices on the first floor. Although the exact value of the gutted property can be evaluated only by the owners of the gutted shops, the losses must be over ₹1 crore.”
DFS director Garg said that the congested road and parking area led to a few difficulties in carrying out the firefighting operations. The fire spread quickly because of the presence of highly combustible materials like plastic items, polythene and tyres in the shops and godowns, he added.
On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area. On Tuesday, the manager of a banquet hall in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar died after a fire broke out in the four-storey building and he was trapped on the first floor.
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s surprise trip to Delhi sparks buzz
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai flew down to Delhi on Friday after a last-minute change in his schedule, sparking buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was close to firming up the outline of a much-rumoured cabinet expansion and the names for the party candidates for the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha. This is the chief minister's second visit to Delhi in 10 days.
Tax share due in April not released yet, say Delhi civic bodies
The East and North Delhi municipal corporations are struggling to clear salary dues for five and three months respectively even as a unified civic body will come into being from May 22. In the amended Act, the term 'government' has been replaced by the 'central government', undoing the 2012 amendment which had done the opposite. The Parliament passed the DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022 in April.
India not a civic nation, but a civilisation state: JNU V-C
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday said that India was a “civilisation state” and should not be reduced to a civic nation bound by the Constitution. Referring to historian EH Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”, Pandit said that universities in independent India had overturned the dictum. Pandit said that Indians were made to imagine history with self-loathing, self-hatred, and a land of the conquered and defeated.
Delivery executive killed in hit and run in Dwarka
An 18-year-old Zepto delivery executive succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, two days after a hit The delivery executive, Karan, by a vehicle that fled the spot in Dwarka on May 16. The delivery executive, Karan, was a resident of a slum cluster in Goyala Dairy area and he had started working for Zepto, a grocery delivery app, only a month ago to save money for his sister's wedding in November, the family said.
