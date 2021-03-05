Home / Cities / Delhi News / 22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing
delhi news

22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing

The two men, Akash Rana and Rahul Rana, who worked for a life insurance company, were returning from a party hosted by their employers at a prominent hotel around 1am, when the accident occurred at a traffic junction between Sector 6 and 7 of Dwarka
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 22-year-old man was killed, and his cousin was badly injured after a Mercedes collided with their Ford Figo car in West Delhi’s Dwarka in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The two men, Akash Rana and Rahul Rana, who worked for a life insurance company, were returning from a party hosted by their employers at a prominent hotel around 1am, when the accident occurred at a traffic junction between Sector 6 and 7 of Dwarka.

“The two cars collided with each other at the traffic junction. There is no CCTV footage of the accident, so it is difficult to say at this stage which of the two drivers was at fault,” said Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

Also Read | Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself

While the Mercedes driver absconded, the two cousins were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where Akash was declared brought dead and Rahul is in a serious condition. They belong to Sonepat in Haryana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

MPI: NDMC ranks 1st, says it sought 'outstanding' quality of life for citizens

461 bullets, 4,000 tear gas shells used by cops to quell Delhi riots

A police case, of causing death due to negligence, was registered against the driver of the Mercedes. “The Mercedes belongs to Ajay Kumar Singh, a businessman from Jharkhand whose family lives in Dwarka. His driver was behind the wheel. We are trying to trace him,” said the DCP.

Since the Mercedes driver is absconding and the medical reports of the cousins were yet to arrive, the police weren’t able to determine if either of the men behind the wheels of the two cars was drunk at the time of the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP