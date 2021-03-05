Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself
- The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.
A civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself in his knee at his home in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai but cooked up a story that he was shot by motorcycle-borne men, the police said.
“We are also questioning his wife who hid the gun on his behalf,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).
Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.
Court warrant against MCD union members
- A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia
- Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi
- Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor, said that all efforts of the municipal agencies this winter were focused to control local pollution sources.
Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail
- No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
Earthmover accidentally dumps soil, kills 14-year-old boy in Shahbad Dairy
- Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.
Delhiwale: Life in an auto-rickshaw
- Considering the possibility of quitting this occupation, he observes that “one of the good things of being an auto driver is that all your income is made in hard cash.
Most cities low on economic ability
- The last, which has a weight of almost one-third in the rankings, is a completely subjective parameter.
Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar
- The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991.
Centre not utilising vaccine doses adequately: Delhi HC
- It also asked the Centre why it was donating or selling Covid-19 vaccines to foreign countries at a time when the drive to inoculate Indian citizens was not optimised.
More diversions at Ashram for underpass construction
CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs
AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs
HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings
Delhi is second among five worst cities in terms of public transport availability
Share evidence with dead farmer’s kin: HC
