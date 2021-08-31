Delhi: 4-year-old minor girl sexually assaulted by factory worker in Bapa Nagar

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 28-year-old factory worker in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar near Prasad Nagar on Thursday. The girl’s family caught the alleged accused and beat him before handing him over to the police. He was arrested on Friday and sent to jail, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said that the arrested man, identified as Dipesh, worked in a jeans manufacturing factory in Baba Nagar. The minor girl lives with her family close to the factory. Dipesh was known to the girl’s family, the officer said.

On Thursday, the officer said, Dipesh lured the girl to the factory on the pretext of giving her chocolate. He sexually assaulted the girl and asked her not to tell anyone about it. The girl returned home and told her family members about the incident the next day. Her family members reached the factory, caught Dipesh and assaulted him. Later, they called the police and handed him over to them.

“We registered a case under the relevant sections of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Dipesh. He was sent to jail,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh.