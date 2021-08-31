Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 4-year-old minor girl sexually assaulted by factory worker in Bapa Nagar
delhi news

Delhi: 4-year-old minor girl sexually assaulted by factory worker in Bapa Nagar

The girl’s family caught the alleged accused and beat him before handing him over to the police. He was arrested on Friday and sent to jail, police said on Tuesday.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against him.

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 28-year-old factory worker in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar near Prasad Nagar on Thursday. The girl’s family caught the alleged accused and beat him before handing him over to the police. He was arrested on Friday and sent to jail, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said that the arrested man, identified as Dipesh, worked in a jeans manufacturing factory in Baba Nagar. The minor girl lives with her family close to the factory. Dipesh was known to the girl’s family, the officer said.

On Thursday, the officer said, Dipesh lured the girl to the factory on the pretext of giving her chocolate. He sexually assaulted the girl and asked her not to tell anyone about it. The girl returned home and told her family members about the incident the next day. Her family members reached the factory, caught Dipesh and assaulted him. Later, they called the police and handed him over to them.

“We registered a case under the relevant sections of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Dipesh. He was sent to jail,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two snatchers behind ‘over 30 cases’ across Delhi arrested, say police

Delhi University executive council gives final seal of approval for return of FYUP

Delhi govt installs 117k new streetlights in 2 years

Jantar Mantar hate sloganeering case: Pinky Chaudhary surrenders to police
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP