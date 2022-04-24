Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents hope for return to normal as gates reopen
Residents of Block C in Jahangirpuri were allowed to the leave the block after a week on Saturday morning, as the police lifted some of the blockades they had put in place after communal clashes tore through the northwest Delhi locality, which also saw bulldozers take down “temporary structures” during an ‘anti-encroachment’ drive on Wednesday.
While shopkeepers and residents hoped the unlocked gates would help business, and life, return to normal, several people said they could foresee a sombre Eid, which will be celebrated in early May.
Residents of the area, who had a hard time commuting to work, as well as accessing clean drinking water and other necessities, on Saturday morning headed out for work, even as other vendors were allowed to enter the block.
The locality has been tense since April 16, when clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups left nine people — eight police personnel and one civilian —injured. An anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi civic body on Wednesday destroyed several structures in the area, leaving several residents without a source of income.
Nazma (48), who teaches the Quran to children in Block C, as well as blocks H and G across the road, said she went to teach at one of the houses on the other side of the street for the first time after the clashes on April 16.
“The gates were shut and the police wouldn’t let us leave. Today, when the doors opened, I went to the house and they were very happy to see me,” she said. “This has brought us some peace”.
Owners of shops in the block said the past week left a bruising impact on business.
Shaheen Khan (35) who runs a spices cart outside her residence, said customers started returning after the gates were opened.
“One of our customers said they didn’t visit the shop the whole week because they were scared that the situation would turn violent… But I made them understand that it’s not as bad and the situation is normal now,” she said.
But all was still not well, she said. “We bring in spices from Khari Baoli, but autorickshaw drivers refuse to come to Jahangirpuri now, out of fear.”
Delhi Police officers earlier said that the area had been cordoned off to maintain peace, and also because of heavy presence of the media and visits by political leaders.
Noor Aslam, who runs a meat shop, said transporting chicken was easier on Saturday. “We had to take a longer route to get meat,” he said.
Residents, however, said Eid festivities in the area would be muted in light of the clashes and subsequent demolition action.
“We would have celebrated Eid without any Covid-19 restrictions after two whole years.,” said Nazma.
Shahnawaz, a 35-year-old meat shop owner said they usually keep ₹10,000 separate for “Eidi”, a tradition he will have to set aside this year.
“I have only opened the shop today. Only a few people have started coming in now. My relatives, especially married sisters and children, expect Eidi and new clothes. How will I give them anything now?” he said.
MCG to outsource 16 community centres to pvt players on trial basis
With the aim of improving the maintenance of community centres and offering residents better services, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has decided to outsource 16 community centres to private agencies on a trial basis from next month. MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma said during his tenure as the chief engineer at Karnal and Kaithal, he introduced the policy of outsourcing community centres to private agencies.
Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers. President of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, Rakesh Rana, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it.
Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive
The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas. The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.
Ludhiana | Scorching March segues into hotter-than-average April
In the first week (April 2- 8), the average minimum temperature was 23.4C, which is 5.3 degrees higher than normal (18.1C), while the average maximum temperature was 38.2C, around 6.6 degrees higher than normal (31.8C). Between April 9 and 16, the average maximum temperature rose to 39.9C against the normal of 34.1C, a variance of 5.8C. The minimum temperature was 21.5C, 4.9 degrees above normal (16.6C).
Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
