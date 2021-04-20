Delhi: At least four govt schools to be converted into Covid hospitals

To augment bed strength in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, at least four government schools in the national capital will be transformed into Covid hospitals with classroom chairs and desks making way for beds, oxygen cylinders, and other medical facilities.

The government is looking at all available large spaces as new beds are getting filled up as soon as they are set up. The 250 beds operationalised on Monday morning at the army’s temporary hospital filled up by afternoon; the Delhi government’s biggest Covid facility, Lok Nayak hospital, for the first time since the pandemic began had zero beds; and the availability of ICU beds stood in double digits despite the addition of 222 beds since Sunday, government figures showed.

So along with linking these schools to hospitals in the district, the government has also tied up with several non-government organisations (NGOs) to provide schools with food, oxygen, beds, medicines, and PPE kits for doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff.

On Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Rouse Avenue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to inspect the 125-bed hospital set up in around 14 rooms of the school, including the primary section classrooms and auditorium.

The premises has been divided into two zones. While patients will be in the red zone, the administrative work by medical staff and school authorities will be done in the green zone.

Principal Devendra said, “The classrooms still have drawings by our children and it is a little unsettling to see desks getting replaced by beds. But we have to focus on helping people during this pandemic. While one part of the school will function as a hospital, the other part will be for urgent administrative work.”

While the other schools are still in the process of setting up hospitals, the Rouse Avenue school auditorium has around 45 beds, along with oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

The makeshift hospitals will have separate zones for men, women, and children. Upon entering the hospital, triage will be done by the medical staff and basic details of the patients will be recorded. Dr Ravikant Singh, the founder of Doctors For You (DFY), said they would be responsible for maintaining the facility at Rouse Avenue along with hospitals at two stadiums and a banquet hall. However, so far, there is no clear order on how patients will be referred to these centres.

Dr. Anurag Mishra, who works at Lok Nayak hospital and is associated with the Rouse Avenue hospital, said, “Asymptomatic and mild cases from Lok Nayak or any government facility can be referred to these centres. Even recovering patients who don’t need oxygen support may be transferred here. Patients from other Delhi districts may also be referred here by the hospital.”

Three other schools in the north-east district have been attached to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Tahirpur and Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

However, beds and other infrastructure are yet to be set up in these schools. Seema Wadhwa, head of a government girls’ school in Yamuna Vihar, said she had seen the order linking the school to Covid hospitals but was yet to receive any communication on when the work would start.

“One part of our school is under construction and if the other part is converted into a hospital, we may not be able to carry out the administrative and evaluation work from the premises. That work will be moved online. We are still waiting for directions from the education department,” she said.

An education department official, requesting anonymity, said, “District authorities are empowered by the DDMA to use the available space. They asked the education department if schools are available [for setting up Covid centres] and the department extended its cooperation. The district administration decided on the schools as per its requirements.”