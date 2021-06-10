Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi-based rapper, who went missing on June 2, traced to Jabalpur
delhi news

Delhi-based rapper, who went missing on June 2, traced to Jabalpur

A week after Delhi-based amateur rapper, MC Kode, went missing after allegedly posting a suicide note on Instragram, police have traced him to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:08 AM IST
HT Image

A week after Delhi-based amateur rapper, MC Kode, went missing after allegedly posting a suicide note on Instragram, police have traced him to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

His mother had filed the missing person complaint last Thursday, police said. Based on her compliant, a kidnapping case was registered and multiple teams were searching for the rapper, whose given name is Aditya Tiwari. Police said he had recently faced flak on social media for a 2016 video in which he allegedly made derogatory comments about a religion and the Indian army.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said on June 4, Aditya’s mother Deepa Tiwari filed the missing person report in which she said Aditya was missing since June 2. She also told the police that her son had allegedly uploaded a suicide note on his Instagram account and later, his mobile phone was found to be switched off.

“We registered a case and made efforts through the human intelligence network and technical surveillance to find Aditya. Through a source, we learnt that Aditya may be living with his friend in Jabalpur. A team was sent there and he was found at the house of his friend, who had studied with him in college,” said Thakur.

The team members have left Jabalpur with Aditya and are likely to reach Delhi by Thursday. Aditya told the police that he left Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on June 2 itself. After reaching Jabalpur, he stayed at different places before moving to his friend’s home. “We will ask him the reason for his recent actions once he reaches Delhi,” added the DCP.

Deepa Tiwari said she will now file a complaint over the “mental harassment, threat and trolling” that her son had to face on social media, which she claimed made him take the steps that he did.

“I had last seen Aditya on May 26. The video surfaced around May 20 and till June 1, he was with friends. It was only on June 2 that I came across his suicide post and tried contacting him. However, his phone was switched off. I panicked and approached the police,” she said.

“The person who dug up my son’s five to six years old video and began harassing him has disappeared from social media. We will file a complaint and seek police help to go after the people who put my son under extreme mental stress,” Deepa said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP