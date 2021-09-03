Delhi: Burglars decamp with silver idol, ornaments worth 6 lakh from temple in Kalkaji

New Delhi: Unidentified burglars targeted Shri Raghunath Mandir in south Delhi’s Kalkaji and decamped with a silver idol and ornaments weighing around nine kilograms and worth around ₹6 lakh in the early hours of Thursday, police and office bearers of the temple’s management committee said.

Police suspect that the thieves are from nearby areas who knew that the CCTV cameras and lights near the main gates of the temple were damaged in a short-circuit a few days ago.

A case of trespassing and burglary was registered at the Kalkaji police station against unknown persons but nobody was arrested till Thursday night. The temple is located in a double-storey building in Kalkaji.

“The case was registered on the statement of the temple priest, Shiv Kumar Tiwari. Teams have been formed to probe the case, arrest the suspects and recover the stolen items,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

In his statement to the police, the priest said that the burglary came to light around 5 am on Thursday, when he reached the temple for morning prayers and found several items -- the silver idol of Nag Devta, a silver umbrella attached to an idol of Lord Hanuman, and a silver ornament kept on an abstract image of Lord Shiva -- missing.

The priest informed the temple committee’s president KL Arora, who reached there along with other office bearers and called the police. Arora told mediapersons that the thieves cut an iron grille of a window to enter the main temple premise, where the burglary took place.

“A portable wooden staircase was found kept near the main wall of the temple, inside the premises. It appears that the thieves may have scaled the boundary wall, cut the window grille, and used the staircase to get out of the temple premises with the stolen silver items weighing around nine kilograms. The total value of the stolen items is around ₹6 lakh,” said Arora.

Police said they were scanning CCTV cameras installed near the temple to identify and track the suspects.