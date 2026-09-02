Delhi: Cop suspended over video of liquor in police vehicle

A Delhi Police head constable was suspendedon Tuesday after a video purportedly showing the two men consuming liquor inside a police vehicle went viral on social media.

Delhi Police said it took cognisance of the clip, conducted an inquiry, and identified the personnel. Departmental action was subsequently initiated against both.

Delhi Police said it took cognisance of the clip, conducted an inquiry, and identified the personnel. Departmental action was subsequently initiated against both.

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“The erring staff, including a Delhi Police head constable and a DTC driver, have been identified. The head constable has been placed under suspension. Further departmental action for misconduct is being initiated by DTC. Delhi Police does not endorse or tolerate any form of misconduct. Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible,” the Delhi Police said in a statement posted on its official social media handles.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the vehicle, attached to the Police Control Room (PCR) unit, was moving through north Delhi’s Wazirabad with its flashing lights on when a motorist recorded the video. The registration number was clearly visible in the clip, enabling authorities to trace the personnel deployed in the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was found that a head constable and a DTC driver were involved in the alleged incident. They were allegedly consuming liquor inside the police vehicle. Accordingly, departmental action was taken,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was found that a head constable and a DTC driver were involved in the alleged incident. They were allegedly consuming liquor inside the police vehicle. Accordingly, departmental action was taken,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said DTC drivers have been engaged to drive police vehicles due to a shortage of drivers in the force.