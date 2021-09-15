Delhi: DDA nod for mixed land use, plotted development in pooling areas

New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allowed mixed-use and plotted development in land pooling areas in a move to attract more land owners to participate in its ambitious policy. A proposal in this regard was approved by DDA in a meeting, chaired by Delhi lieutenant Anil Baijal, on Tuesday.

As per the existing land pooling policy, notified in 2018, only high-rise housing complexes are allowed in residential areas. But the approved Additional Development Control (ADC) norms, high intensive mixed-use is allowed for major transportation corridors such as along Metro lines, Urban Extension Road-II etc.

To facilitate planned development along mass transit corridors, the land-owning agency has introduced the provision of transferable development rights (TDR). Now, developer entities/ consortium of land owners can construct a commercial-cum-residential building on a plot near Metro stations and avail higher floor area ratio of 400.

For instance, the permissible FAR for residential properties in land pooling areas is 200.

If a developer entity or consortium of land owners want, they can club the residential and commercial FAR on one plot along the transit corridor using TDR. “This will help in high intensity development around transits,” said a senior DDA official.

The TDR has been introduced in the Master Plan of Delhi-2041 for heritage properties and land pooling areas. DDA will come up with a detailed policy for the implementation of TDR.

In case there is a drain or a monument located in the area where commercial and residential development will come up, then some space has to be left vacant around it as per development control rules. “In such cases, the developer entity can use the balance FAR (which couldn’t be used) elsewhere or on the remaining plot,” said a DDA official.

The land pooling policy is aimed at providing 17 lakh dwelling units in the city to meet the growing housing need.

In a major deviation from the initial land pooling norms wherein high-rise residential complexes were proposed to meet the growing housing requirement, the DDA has also allowed plotted development in land pooling areas.

“But plotted development will be allowed only on plots measuring 5,000 sqm or more. The existing building norms will be applicable here. This will provide more residential options — plotted, high-rise and mixed development,” said the official.

With nearly 6,930 hectares of land pooled so far for the implementation of policy, DDA officials said that they are working on developing three model sectors in Bawana’s sectors 17, 20 and 21, Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas villages.

DDA officials said that mixed use development has been allowed to promote high intensity development around transit hubs and also to ensure active frontages.

The land pooling policy is applicable in the urban extension areas of Delhi, comprising 95 villages falling in Zones J, K-I, L, N and P-II. “The entire area is divided into 109 sectors and on an average each sector is about 250-350 ha and is anticipated to accommodate about 80,000 to 1 lakh population,” said a DDA official.