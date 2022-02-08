Delhi: Doctor shot at inside hospital, attackers escape in his car

New Delhi: A 26-year-old junior resident doctor at Rao Tula Ram (RTR) hospital in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan was shot at inside the hospital premises on Monday night, following which the two attackers escaped in his car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the exact reason for the attack is not clear, police suspect the incident may have been a carjacking attempt gone wrong. Investigators have also not ruled out personal enmity as the cause of the attack. Police said they will have more clarity when they arrest the accused or when the doctor, who was shot through the jaw, is able to record his statement.

Medical superintendent of RTR hospital, Dr Amitabh Bhasin, said the victim, Dr Hemant (only first name), reached the hospital around half anhour before his shift began at 8pm on Monday.

“Around 7.45pm, he went to a stall near the canteen to have tea. Afterwards, he sat inside his white Verna car, following which two assailants came and sat inside the vehicle -- one in the passenger seat and another in the rear seat. After a few minutes (police said there was an argument between the doctor and the two), the doctor drove towards the casualty nearby when one of the assailants started shooting. The doctor tried to run out of the car but one of the bullets went through his jaw. The doctor, however, didn’t stop and ran into the casualty ward for safety,” Dr Bhasin told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the firing attracted a lot of attention, following which one of the accused jumped into the driving seat of the doctor’s car and attempted to flee. According to police, one of the accused allegedly dropped a country-made pistol during the chaos. While a security guard tried to trap them by closing the gate, the accused rammed the vehicle right through, damaging the gate. Some passersby tried to give chase but the vehicle sped away, said police.

“The whole episode was frightening,” Subhash, the guard, told HT.

Police have recovered the car from outside a temple in Jafarpur Kalan area and have also recovered CCTV footage from the area. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that multiple teams have been formed to crack the case. “The injured doctor’s Verna car was purchased a little over a year ago and the accused tried to flee using his car only. However, after ramming the car into the gate, it was damaged to a great extent and stopped a few hundred metres ahead, from where the accused managed to flee on foot. In such a scenario, we cannot rule out carjacking as a motive. There is also a chance that the attackers were known to the doctor ,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctor, who was given immediate medical help at RTR hospital, was later shifted to a private facility where he is currently in ICU and undergoing treatment. Doctors at RTR hospital said his condition is stable.

A police official said they are waiting for the doctor’s condition to improve to get more clues about the attackers.

“A case for attempt to murder and sections of the Arms Act has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” tweeted the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Doctors condemn attack

Doctors in the hospital condemned the attack and sought more security. “If this has happened with one of the doctors today, the same may happen to them tomorrow. The Jafarpur Kalan police station is barely 50 metres away from the hospital,” said a doctor, who did not want to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Federation of All India Medical Associatino (FAIMA) also questioned the lack of security at hospitals. Dr Rajesh Bagri, President FAIMA India, said, “No one wants to work in such an atmosphere. Is this the price for serving selflessly? The Delhi police should take immediate action and arrest the culprits immediately.”