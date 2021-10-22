Delhi: EDMC gives fining powers to senior field workers to step up anti-dengue efforts

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to grant challaning (fining) powers to the senior field workers in case they come across violations related to mosquito breeding, a step aimed at controlling the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, which is on the rise in the national capital. The powers will rest with them for the next two months, the municipal body officials said on Thursday.

Delhi recently witnessed its first dengue death of the year. A total of 723 dengue cases have been officially reported so far, with 243 cases coming in the last week alone.

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand on Thursday reviewed the steps being taken for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases. “During the review meeting, officials informed the commissioner that senior field workers should be given the right to issue fines so that the breeding of mosquitoes can be controlled effectively. The commissioner has accepted the proposal and the powers has been granted to senior field workers for the next two months,” spokesperson of EDMC said.

A senior municipal corporation official said currently, only assistant malaria inspectors and malaria inspectors have the power to issue a fine of ₹500. “We also recover from owners the cost of insecticide used to disinfect large breeding sites; so the overall fine amount turns out to be much higher,” the official said, asking not to be named.

This year alone, the east civic body has found mosquito breeding sites in 27,668 houses and 4,579 prosecutions have been launched in this connection.

Anand has also ordered deputy commissioners to transfer nala beldars (sewage cleaners) in their respective areas to the public health department to overcome the staff shortage there. Dr Rajni Khandewal, medical superintendent of Swami Dayanand Hospital, said special arrangements have been made at the healthcare facility for treatment of dengue patients.

“Ninety patients suffering from dengue have been admitted to Swami Dayanand Hospital. Elective surgeries, except obstetrics, will be suspended for the time being and the 40 bed surgical ward has been converted into a dengue ward,” Dr Khadelwal said.