Delhi: Fireman who suffered burns dies 18 days after firefighting op in Narela

Praveen suffered around 40% burns in the incident and his condition was critical. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 31-year-old fireman died at Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday morning, 18 days after he suffered burn injuries during a firefighting operation at a paper plates manufacturing factory in Narela industrial area, fire officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that fire operator Praveen Kumar joined the fire department in June 2019. He was posted at the fire station in Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) Bhorgarh in Narela.

“Kumar will be remembered as an excellent and brave firefighter, who possessed an extraordinary daredevil spirit towards saving the life and property of citizens. His death is a loss to our department,” said the fire department chief.

On October 9, a major fire broke out at a three-storey factory building on a 300-square metre area, which was operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Thirty-three fire tenders and nearly 120 firemen were carrying out the firefighting operation, when an explosion took place inside the factory building.

The impact of the explosion was such that the flames burst out of the building and hit four firefighters who were standing nearly 12 metres away from the factory. Nearly half the building also collapsed. The injured firemen were first taken to a private hospital in central Delhi. But in the absence of a burn ward, the injured men were admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital

“Praveen suffered around 40% burns and his condition was critical. Today (Wednesday) at 9.11am, he died due to heart failure in the hospital,” added Garg.

