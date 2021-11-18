Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Foreigner held with heroin worth 5 crore in Dwarka

Police said the anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off on Monday, following which a team was formed and the suspect, identified as Nnamdi Ilias Akabueze, was apprehended by evening
Police said they are trying to trace the other people involved in the racket. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The city police have arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national and allegedly seized 513 grams of heroin worth 5 crore from his possession in Mohan Garden area in Dwarka.

Police said the anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off on Monday, following which a team was formed and the suspect, identified as Nnamdi Ilias Akabueze, was apprehended in the evening.

“On Monday, secret information was received by constable Pramod through an informer that a Nigerian national, who was indulging in the drugs racket, came near a Chhath puja park in Mohan Garden after which a raid was conducted and the man was apprehended with the drugs consignment,” said a senior police official.

Police said they are trying to trace the other people involved in the racket.

