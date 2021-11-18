Delhi: Foreigner held with heroin worth 5 crore in Dwarka

HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The city police have arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national and allegedly seized 513 grams of heroin worth ₹5 crore from his possession in Mohan Garden area in Dwarka.

Police said the anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off on Monday, following which a team was formed and the suspect, identified as Nnamdi Ilias Akabueze, was apprehended in the evening.

“On Monday, secret information was received by constable Pramod through an informer that a Nigerian national, who was indulging in the drugs racket, came near a Chhath puja park in Mohan Garden after which a raid was conducted and the man was apprehended with the drugs consignment,” said a senior police official.

Police said they are trying to trace the other people involved in the racket.