Delhi: Habitual criminal snatches service pistol, shot at in counter fire

A 28-year-old alleged habitual criminal was shot at in counter fire by police in the early hours of Monday after he allegedly snatched the service pistol of a policeman and fired at the police party that had taken him to a wooded area in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy to recover a firearm that he had used to fire at his neighbour on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, Sameer alias Nawab, who was previously involved in 22 crimes, was arrested in the cases – attempting to kill his neighbour over a personal enmity and the attack on the police party.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said that on Sunday, one Saidul, alias Hawara, filed a complaint regarding firing at him by his neighbour Sameer, over an altercation that the suspect had with his father. Saidul survived the bullet fired at him.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and the suspect was caught within 16 hours of the crime, police said.

Sameer’s interrogation revealed that he had hidden the firearm in a forested area in Bhalswa Dairy, following which a police team took him to the spot to recover the weapon. The pistol, with four cartridges in the magazine, was recovered, said the DCP.

“The team was busy in the recovery when Sameer snatched a policeman’s service weapon and fired at the police party in a bid to flee. Our team members responded and fired two rounds, first a warning shot in the air and the other him on his leg. Sameer was subsequently overpowered,” added DCP Yadav.