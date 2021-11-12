Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Hitman of Rajesh Bawania gang arrested after shoot-out with police
delhi news

Delhi: Hitman of Rajesh Bawania gang arrested after shoot-out with police

Police said Manbir Mohit alias Rancho was an important member of the Bawania gang and he was shot in the leg in the shootout. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stable, police said
This is the second shoot-out between police and criminal gangs in the last 48 hours. (Picture for representation only)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be a hitman with the Rajesh Bawania criminal gang, was arrested along with his two accomplices after a shoot-out with the police in Bawana on Thursday morning.

Police said Manbir Mohit alias Rancho was an important member of the Bawania gang and he was shot in the leg during the shoot-out. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stable, police said.

This is the second shoot-out between police and criminal gangs in the last 48 hours. Early Tuesday, a shoot-out took place near AIIMS Delhi campus between three alleged snatchers on a motorcycle and a police team from the Kotla Mubarakpur police station. One of the three men fired at the police when they were asked to stop for checking. Police returned the fire and suspect Abhi Saurav, involved in at least seven cases of robbery and snatching, was injured.

In the latest case, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Yadav said they received information about members of the Bawania gang, whoa re wanted in cases of murder and robbery, visiting Bawana area in outer Delhi on Thursday morning.

RELATED STORIES

“Our team laid a trap and the three men were spotted on a motorcycle. After our informer identified them, they were asked to surrender but they fired at the police team. In retaliation, our police team also fired at them and in the process, Rancho was hit in the leg. The three were then overpowered and arrested,” said Yadav.

Police identified the other two men as Naresh,42, and Madan,36. Naresh is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, while Madan and Rancho are from Pooth Khurd near Sultanpur Dabas in Delhi. Police are probing the criminal history of all three men.

The Rajesh Bawania gang is infamous for murders, robberies and extortions. Gang leader Bawania was arrested by police in 2014 and is currently in jail. The gang is at war with another group led by jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. At least five people from both gangs have died in face-offs between them, police said.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP