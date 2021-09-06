Delhi: Home guard jawan found dead in his room at Pandav Nagar police station, cops say suicide

A 46-year-old Delhi home guard personnel allegedly died by suicide at his room in Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi on Monday, police said.

The exact reason behind his extreme step is not known, police said, but his family members have alleged that he was being harassed by a police officer at the station for the past few months. Taking their allegations into account, a medical board was constituted to conduct the autopsy and the examination was carried out late Monday evening. The report is awaited, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap.

Police are also looking into reports that the man was heavily in debt and had a bank loan of around ₹30 lakh.

Late Monday evening, station house officer (SHO) of Pandav Nagar police station was removed and sent to the district lines. DCP Kashyap confirmed the development.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said the home guard jawan was working at the Pandav Nagar police station for the past five years. Footage from the CCTV cameras on the station premises showed him entering the building around 8am. Around 10am, a policeman found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on the second floor of the station building.

The policeman raised the alarm and the jawan was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police informed his family members, who arrived at the hospital. They said he was depressed for the past few months allegedly because of the ill-treatment meted out to him by a police officer at the station.

“We have initiated an inquiry into these allegations made by the jawan’s family members. He is survived by his wife and four children,” said DCP Kashyap.