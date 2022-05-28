Delhi: In unlinked cases, 4 killed in a day; cops say 2 murders solved
New Delhi: Four people were killed and one person was injured in four unconnected firing and knifing incidents reported from four different areas in south, north and northeast Delhi within a span of 15 hours on Friday. Police said the accused in two of the cases have been arrested and raids are on to nab the others.
In the first case reported around 11.30pm on Friday, a 30-year-old airline company staffer and his 27-year-old brother were shot by three assailants for intervening in an altercation the latter group was having with a person in south Delhi’s Madangir. According to the victims’ family, the airline staffer, Gulshan Nagar, was shot twice and succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, and his brother Rohit is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.
While the main accused, identified as Sumit Gupta alias Keshav (24), was subsequently arrested and booked for murder and attempt to murder, his two accomplices, identified as Gopal and Sahil, are currently absconding.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the Ambedkar Nagar police received a call regarding a firing incident at 11.38pm, following which a police team reached the spot and found the two injured persons. “They were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre but one of them died during treatment,” she said, adding that two empty bullet shells were found at the spot.
The victims’ brother Mohit Nagar, however, said the accused fired three bullets. “Two bullets hit Gulshan and one hit Rohit,” said Mohit.
DCP Jaiker said that the local enquiry revealed that a quarrel took place between Gopal and another person “over the issue of drinking”. “Rohit tried to intervene and on hearing the commotion, his brother Gulshan also arrived. A scuffle broke out and during that, Sumit fired bullets that hit the two brothers... Sumit has two previous cases under the Arms Act. We are looking for Gopal and Sahil,” said the DCP.
Around an hour before Madangir incident, a 19-year-old factory worker was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Shri Ram Colony, near Khajoori Khas, police said, adding that they have already zeroed in on a suspect and are carrying out raids to nab him. Police have not established the motive behind the crime.
DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that a beat officer of Khajoori Khas police station was informed about a body lying at gali number 21 Shri Ram Colony at about 10.40 pm. A police team reached the spot and found a bullet wound on the man’s chest. The victim, identified as Sohail, was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital and case of murder was registered.
In the third incident, a 24-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi around 6.30pm on Friday. Police said they have registered a case of murder and are carrying out raids to nab the suspects and ascertain the motive behind the crime.
In the last incident, a body was found with two stab wounds on a road near Burari Chowk in north Delhi around 8.30am on Friday. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, and police said that he came to Delhi to distribute invitation cards for the wedding of his relative’s son.
“He was carrying around ₹59,000 cash. His friend killed him with another aide for the money. They have been arrested,” said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said. PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Women from Velhe village switch to eco-friendly products
Shattering the barriers of taboo around menstrual hygiene, around 53 per cent of women from Velhe village, near Pune city are now using menstrual cups. Menstrual cups are an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins. Tejal Kumbhar, from Sakhar village, said that cups are easier to use. “It is cost-effective as one cup can be sterilized and used for over at least three years,” said Kumbhar.
60 buried trees found during dig at rail body site in Dwarka: Forest dept
Two days after the Delhi forest and wildlife department began excavations to find proof of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 21, where the Rail Land Development Authority is carrying out the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Redevelopment Project, the department has so far found over 60 trees, including “live trees”, buried at the location. Forest department officials claim that some of the trees which appear to be alive, may have been recently buried or felled.
Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state
MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet. While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.
Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row
Police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly placing a banner reading “ BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)”on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station in U.P. and creating chaos there on Friday. BJP's city unit president Mukesh Singhal, however, said both sides (party workers and police) should have shown patience.
