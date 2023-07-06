Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years!

It’s only apt to have a whole festival dedicated to one fruit, if that is for the king of fruits, that is, mango! Such is the love for mango that Delhiites are sure to feel rejoiced as the popular Mango Festival returns to the Capital, with a display of more than 300 mango varieties. Delhi’s popular Mango Festival is returning after three years and is expected to have more than 300 varieties of mangoes. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Mango growers from different parts of the country are headed to the city with their choicest produce. “I’m bringing around 80 varieties of mangoes to participate in the festival this year. Out of these, I’m extremely confident that the ramkela, langra and chaunsa will win the top three positions in the competition,” says Ramveer Singh Chauhan, a mango-grower from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP). “It’s been almost 25 years that I have been participating in this festival that began in late 1980s. Dilli mein log door door se aate hain humare stall pe aam dekhne. Pichle kuchh saalon se Covid ki wajah se festival nahi hua toh hum logon ne bahut miss kiya.”

Ramveer Singh Chauhan, a mango grower from UP’s Saharanpur, will present a langra aam variety weighing almost 400 grams. He wishes to name it Yogi aam.

Also excited about returning to participate in this event is Tariq Mustafa, a mango grower from Muzaffarnagar, UP. “This time I’m getting a very special variety of mango that we have named, Chaaru. You need to taste it to believe it’s the best (smiles),” says Mustafa, adding, “In total, I plan to bring more than 100 varieties of mangoes since this is the time when we are returning to the festival after a long gap due to the pandemic. I’m very excited!”

Chauhan has grown a variety of langra aam that weighs 400 grams, and adds: “I wish to name it Yogi after the name of UP’s chief minister and my son. It will also be a tribute to all the yogis of Bharat!”

Alongside capturing such heart-warming tales behind, the visitors can also expect to indulge in mango-eating competition or relish drinks, jams and other mango-flavoured foods. Is your mouth watering already?

Catch It Live

What: 32nd Mango Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

When: July 7 to July 9

Timings: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri (East) on the Blue line

