Delhi: Man who killed wife in Punjabi Bagh, went into hiding, arrested

A man who allegedly murdered his wife in Punjabi Bagh last month and went into hiding, disguised as a sadhu, in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from the Morena railway station, Delhi police said on Monday.

Police said they were on the lookout for the man since the murder on September 16.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said they were informed about the murder by the victim’s sister, with whom she was staying in the Punjabi Bagh house. The woman had succumbed to her injuries at the Agrasen hospital.

According to police, the suspect allegedly beat his wife, who came to Delhi last year and was working at a local factory, to death with a spade and fled the house.

“The accused, who is the woman’s husband, had fled the house. He worked as a security guard and had come to Delhi about 10 days before the incident. We immediately formed teams and started probe in the case. Police conducted raids at his village in Madhya Pradesh and also the house of his relatives but he wasn’t there,” said DCP Goel.

After an enquiry at his former workplace in Pune, police learned that the suspect was previously married and that his then wife had died by suicide. Police also found that she had filed allegedly filed cases of domestic violence and assault at the Umri police station in Madhya Pradesh.

“Through technical surveillance, we learnt that the man was hiding near the Morena railway station. Our teams initially checked every hotel and platform at the station. It was during this search that police found him disguised as a sadhu. He was arrested from the spot,” added DCP Goel.

Police said they have brought the 50-year-old man to Delhi and are questioning him at the police station.