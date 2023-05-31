Delhi LG clears transfer of 1.11 acre of land for six-lane highway

Clearing the way forward for construction of the six-lane highway from Jaitpur-Pushta Road to the junction near the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway section of National Highway 148, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the transfer of 1.11 acre of land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from the irrigation and flood control department.

Officials of the LG secretariat said that NHAI had requested for transfer of this land parcel in January this year. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This transfer of the land has cleared the roadblock for the construction of the 50km-long stretch, which is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, officials said, adding that it will go a long way in easing traffic on the crucial stretches between the national capital and neighbouring Faridabad and Noida.

Officials of the LG secretariat said that NHAI had requested for transfer of this land parcel in January this year. “Owing to its importance, the LG approved the transfer of land on an urgent basis. The approval by LG has been granted subject to the condition that NHAI will utilise the inert and construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in Delhi at the location of its construction and beyond, apart from making the required payment for the land,” said an official, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official added that the LG also approved the transfer of 1.04 acre of land belonging to the irrigation and flood control department, for construction of power sub-station in Uttam Nagar’s Nawada village, which has been lying pending since 2016.

The six-lane highway, being constructed by the central government, will act as a key route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This project, costing around ₹2,627 crore, aims to reduce travel time from Noida and Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by three to four hours. The road passes alongside the Agra and Gurgaon canals.

“The highway is aimed at increasing connectivity between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. This stretch will also be linked to key roads such as the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, KMP Expressway, the NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport. This stretch will also have four cross-elevated Metro train lines in the Delhi area. We’ve also proposed a vertical garden for all the piers along the span for both aesthetic and environmental purposes,” said a senior NHAI official, who asked not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON