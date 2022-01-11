Delhi-NCR dholwallahs worry their Lohri might be dull, this year too

The fun and frolic of Lohri is incomplete without dancing to the beats of dhol. The sound of this percussion instrument compels one to put aside the popcorn and rewari and shake a leg around the bonfire. But this year, the festival, which falls on January 13, may not entail a grand celebration owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases, thereby leaving Delhi-NCR dholwallahs in a fix.

“Jo enquiries thi, ab nahin hai. Dilli se bahar thoda kaam chal raha tha pehle, par ab woh bhi zyada nahi hai,” says Rajesh Bhatt, a dholwallah from Karol Bagh, adding, “Meri Kolkata jaane ki ticket book thi, woh event postpone ho gaya. Meri team ne Goa jaana tha, woh bhi cancel... Humein umeed hai ki NCR mein kuch log ghar bulayenge Lohri par.”

Celebrations are being planned at several homes in NCR, but the surge in Covid-19 cases and Omicron has forced party planners to keep dholwallahs out of the scene, leaving them with almost no work. “I had 10-15 functions scheduled this month, par sabne mana kar diya aane ke liye. Ghar pe bulane mein bhi log interested nahin hain. Kisi ke ghar me chhote bachhe hain toh kisi mein bade buzurg. Last year phir bhi business thoda bahut hua tha, ab lagta hai Lohri aise hi dull si jayegi,” rues Surya Rana, a dholwallah from south Delhi.

And those who are inviting dholwallahs home have strict norms in place — fully vaccinated and masked up at all times. “Jo ghar pe Lohri mana rahe hain, sabse pehle unhone pucha ki vaccine lagwayi hai ki nahi. Do teen enquiries aisi ayi, par abhi final plan confirm hona baki hai… Covid ne toh bilkul kaam thap kar diya,” says Jai Bhatt, a dholwallah from Patel Nagar.

